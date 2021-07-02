: Charles Schwab expects charge of least $200 million in second quarter as SEC probes its robo-advisory business

Charles Schwab Corp. shares slid 1.8% Friday, after the brokerage and wealth management company said it expects to book a charge of at least $200 million in the second quarter relating to a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation of its robo-advisory business.
