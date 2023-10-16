Shares of Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW fell 1.5% toward a five-month low in premarket trading Monday, after the financial services and discount brokerage giant beat third-quarter profit expectations but fell a bit shy on revenue. Net income dropped to $1.02 billion, or 56 cents a share, from $1.88 billion, or 99 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 74 cents. Revenue declined 16.3% to $4.606 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $4.615 billion. Net interest revenue fell 23.5% to $2.237 billion to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.218 billion, while asset management and administration fee revenue rose 16.9% to $1.224 billion, in line with expectations, and trading revenue was down 17.4% to $768 million to miss expectations of $804 million. New brokerage accounts were flat from a year ago but down 7% from the sequential second quarter. The stock has declined 12.3% over the past three months through Friday while the S&P 500 SPX has slipped 3.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

