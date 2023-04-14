One of Charles Schwab’s main investors, Florida-based GQG Partners, sold off its entire stake in the brokerage in the last month after it got tangled up in the banking turmoil after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
