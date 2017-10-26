Charter Communications still a buy despite weak third-quarter earnings, analyst says

Charter Communications shares fell as much as 8.4% during intraday trade on Thursday after the telecommunications company reported third-quarter earnings that were below Wall Street expectations, and saying it lost 104,000 traditional TV subscribers in the quarter.
