The company generated second-quarter net income of $1.2 billion, or $8.05 a share, compared with net income of $1.5 billion, or $8.80 a share, in the year-before quarter. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting $8.06 a share. Revenue inched up to $13.66 billion from $13.60 billion, while analysts had been modeling $13.84 billion. Charter disclosed the addition of 77,000 net subscribers for its internet service during the quarter. This haul consisted of 70,000 residential net additions and 7,000 net additions among small- and medium-sized businesses. Charter logged a net loss of 200,000 video subscribers in the period but reported 648,000 net new mobile lines within its wireless business. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

