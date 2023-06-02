A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM on Friday has confirmed statements on social media that some customers are seeing duplicate transactions and fees on their checking accounts. “We’re sorry,” the spokesperson said in an email to MarketWatch. “We’re working to resolve the issue and will automatically reverse any duplicates and adjust any related fees.” Zelle is jointly owned by six banks: JPMorgan, Truist Financial Corp. TFC, Capital One COF, U.S. Bancorp USB, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. PNC and Wells Fargo & Co. WFC.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

