The Federal Trade Commission is looking into whether ChatGPT has harmed people by spitting out false information about them, according to reports from The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. The agency is also looking into the company’s data-security practices, the WSJ story noted, citing a letter that the FTC sent to OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The FTC and OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to MarketWatch’s request for comment. ChatGPT has seen surging popularity in recent months as consumers have rushed to try out the artificial-intelligence chatbot. The FTC, meanwhile, has been warning broadly that it is keeping an eye on claims made by AI companies and whether companies appropriately manage their risks, among other areas whether players may run afoul of FTC regulations. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story