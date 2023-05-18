OpenAI Inc. on Thursday introduced a ChatGPT iPhone app, company chief technology officer Mira Murati tweeted. She said an Android version is coming soon. The iOS app is the first official mobile application for ChatGPT, a software program that quickly gained more than 100 million users after it launched last year. Previously, ChatGPT was available online on OpenAI’s website, as well as through an application interface used to build third-party apps. Apple Inc.’s AAPL App Store has hosted apps that use OpenAI’s software, but none were from OpenAI.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story