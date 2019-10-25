Record-setting Scotch hits $1.9 million at auction, increasing in value by 29,000% over three decades.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cheers! A single shot of this whisky costs more than a Porsche 911 Carrera - October 25, 2019
- The Moneyist: This woman’s husband sponsored her to move to the U.S., but he kept a $200K windfall and insisted she pay all the bills - October 25, 2019
- California banned fur sales just in time for the holiday season — yet Americans can’t seem to get enough - October 25, 2019