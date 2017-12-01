Chemours stock erases sharp early loss to close higher after 5-fold dividend hike, new stock buyback plan

Shares of Chemours Co. used a late rally to close up 0.9% Friday, erasing earlier sharp losses, after the chemistry-based technology company announced a more than five-fold increase in its dividend and a new share repurchase agreement at its first investor day since the spinoff from Dupont. The company raised its quarterly dividend to 17 cents a share from 3 cents, payable March 15 to shareholders of record on Feb. 15. The company also authorized a $500 million share buyback program, which extends through 2020. Based on Friday’s closing price of $51.84, that could represent about 5.2% of the shares outstanding. The company said the new capital allocation strategy comes after the completion of transformation plan, which helped lower its debt position to a leverage ratio of two-times adjusted EBITDA, below its previously-announced leverage target of three-times. Earlier Friday, the stock fell as much as 5.2%, as the company’s 2018 free cash flow target of $500 million to $600 million was below some analyst expectations. The stock has now tacked on 3.7% over the past three months, but has more than doubled year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 18% this year.

