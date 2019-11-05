Chesapeake Energy stock dives on heavy volume after yet another earnings miss

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. took a deep dive Tuesday, after the oil and natural gas production company’s financial results missed Wall Street expectations for a third-straight quarter, and gave investors reason to doubt the company’s ability to achieve its target for free cash flow next year.
