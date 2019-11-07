Chesapeake Energy’s CEO, chairman buy stock on the dip below $1

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. bounced briefly Thursday after the oil and natural gas company’s top executives bought a total of 125,000 shares on the dip below $1.
