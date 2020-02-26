Chesapeake Energy’s stock pares gains after loss beats expectations but revenue falls more than forecast

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. rose 3.6% in premarket trading, but pared a pre-earnings gain of about 11%, after the oil and gas company reported a narrower than expected fourth-quarter loss but revenue that fell more than expected. The company swung to a net loss of $346 million, or 18 cents a share, from a profit of $576 million, or 57 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, the adjusted loss per share was 4 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 6 cents. Revenue fell 31% to $1.93 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.02 billion, as oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) revenue fell 44% to $969 million. Average daily production rose to 477,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) from 464,000 BOE, while average prices fell. The company is reducing its 2020 capital expenditure budget by about 30% to $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion from $2.25 billion spent in 2019. The stock has tumbled 25.5% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has dropped 16.8% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

