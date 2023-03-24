The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA early weakness, amid investor jitters over the health of the banking sector, is unanimous, as all 30 components traded lower in the premarket. The biggest decliner was Chevron Corp.’s stock CVX, which slumped 2.2% as crude oil futures CL.1 declined 3.5% amid growing recession fears. The other biggest decliner were shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, which fell 2.0%, and of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, which shed 1.9%. The stock of the Dow’s other financial component, American Express Co. AXP, took a 1.0% hit. The best performing stock was Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s WBA, which inched 0.1% lower. Meanwhile, Dow futures YM00 shed 273 points, or 0.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

