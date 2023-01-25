Chevron Corp. CVX said late Wednesday that its board has approved a dividend increase of 6% to $1.51 a share, payable March 10 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 16. The board also authorized a $75 billion share buyback authorization, which takes effect April 1 and does not have a fixed expiration date, Chevron said. Shares of Chevron rose 2.9% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day down 1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

