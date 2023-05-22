Analyst Stewart Glickman at CFRA on Monday upgraded his rating on Chevron Corp.’s stock CVX to buy, from hold, after Chevron’s announcement earlier Monday that it plans to buy PDC Energy Inc.PDCE The deal, for $6.3 billion plus $1.3 billion in stock, would boost Chevron’s share count by 4.6% and it is likely to be immediately accretive, Glickman said. PDC’s DJ Basin acreage, largely adjacent to Chevron’s, can enable Chevron “to generate improved unit cost performance in that region,” the analyst said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

