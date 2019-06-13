Chewy IPO is no dog: More shares to sell at higher price, total raise tops $1 billion

Breaking News
Market Watch

Chewy Inc. said Thursday that it will sell more shares at a higher price than it originally expected in an initial public offering. The online pet-products company said it planned to sell at least 46.5 million shares at $22 a share, which would bring in more than $1 billion at an initial valuation approaching $9 billion. Chewy had already increased its targeted range to $19 to $21, from an earlier range of $17 to $19, then priced higher than that range and added nearly 5 million more shares to the offering. The extra shares come from corporate parent PetSmart Inc., which will take home the bulk of the proceeds, selling 40.9 million of the IPO shares. Underwriters — led by Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Allen & Co. — have access to an additional 6.98 million shares that could push the total higher, and those shares would also come from PetSmart. Chewy shares are expected to begin trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CHWY. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

