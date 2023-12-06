Chewy Inc.’s stock CHWY declined 8% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the online pet-supplies retailer posted quarterly results that topped analyst revenue and earnings estimates. Chewy reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $35.8 million. Adjusted earnings were 15 cents a share. Net sales climbed 8% to $2.74 billion from the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average a net loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $2.75 billion. Shares of Chewy have plunged 48% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has increased 18%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

