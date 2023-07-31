The Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago PMI, rose 1.3 points to 42.8 in July from 41.5, according to MNI Indicators.Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal forecast a 43.3 reading. That’s the 11th straight reading below the 50 threshold that indicates contraction territory. The results mimic other surveys of manufacturers that show tepid growth.The index is produced by the ISM-Chicago with MNI. It is released to subscribers three minutes before its release to the public at 9:45 am Eastern.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story