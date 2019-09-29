Chicago Cubs part ways with World Series-winning manager Joe Maddon

The Chicago Cubs announced near midday Sunday that the club had opted not to renew the contract of manager Joe Maddon, under whom the Cubs in 2016 won their first World Series in 108 years, the Chicago Tribune reported. Maddon, 65, managed the storied team for five seasons. The Cubs squandered a 3 1/2-game National League Central lead on Aug. 9 and failed to make the playoffs this season, on the heels of a 2018 season also marked by the surrender of a late-season divisional lead followed by the loss of a one-game playoff play-in. Maddon, who previously managed the Tampa Bay Rays for nine seasons, amassed a .582 winning percentage with the Cubs.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story