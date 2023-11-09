Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told the Wall Street Journal that the central bank will have to make sure that the rise in long-term bond yields doesn’t lead to overtightening of capital conditions in the U.S. economy. In an interview published Thursday, Goolsbee said that long rates, more than short rates, can have a “very substantial effect” on the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury TY00 topped 5% before sliding recently. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

