The Democratic National Committee said on Tuesday that Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. The Democratic Party seems to be closing ranks behind President Joe Biden as their 2024 nominee, although Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are mounting longshot challenges to Biden.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
