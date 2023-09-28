Chico’s FAS Inc. CHS said Thursday it has agreed to be taken private by private-equity firm Sycamore Partners for $1 billion. Shareholders will receive $7.60 a share in cash for each Chico’s share owned, equal to a 65% premium over Wednesday’s closing price. The stock was halted premarket for the news. (More to come). Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

