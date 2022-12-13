Report says 96% of the apps studied were sharing data with at least one tech platform like Google.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Children are the product’: Researchers find students across the country use apps riddled with ads and trackers - December 13, 2022
- Market Extra: Inflation retreat puts world’s biggest bond ETFs on pace for a blowout quarter - December 13, 2022
- Charter stock falls after 2023 capex forecast comes in above Wall Street expectations - December 13, 2022