China announces sanctions against Cruz and Rubio: report

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said “sanctions” will be applied to Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, Bloomberg News reported. The report said it’s not yet clear what the sanctions will be. The move comes after U.S. sanctioned a top member of China’s ruling Communist Party and three other officials over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story