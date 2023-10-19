Chinese investors dumped U.S. assets at the fastest pace in four years in August, according to official Treasury Department data released Wednesday evening in New York.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : PTC Therapeutics stock jumps on royalty deal worth up to $1.5 billion - October 19, 2023
- Economic Report: Jobless claims fall to 9-month low of 198,000. Not many layoffs in U.S. economy. - October 19, 2023
- : China dumps most U.S. securities in 4 years, perhaps to defend a weakening yuan - October 19, 2023