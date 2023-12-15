China’s economy showed some renewed signs of weaknesses as key gauges for consumption and investment missed expectations, while Beijing continues to grapple with challenges including a drawn-out property market slump and waning business confidence.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- China economic data shows some renewed signs of weakness - December 14, 2023
- U.K. consumer confidence rises at start of festive shopping season, survey says - December 14, 2023
- Traders brace for chaotic ‘triple witching’ Friday, with $5T in options expiring - December 14, 2023