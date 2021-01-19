China ETFs surge on GDP beat

Chinese growth-stock exchange-traded funds roared higher Tuesday, the first trading day in the U.S. after the country said it had had economic growth that beat analyst expectations and surpassed pre-pandemic rates of growth. Gross domestic product rose 6.5% in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier, according to a release from the National Bureau of Statistics, higher than Q4 2019 growth of 6.0%. The Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF and the Invesco China Technology ETF both jumped 5.6% by midday Tuesday, while the iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF was up 5.3%. Many Western analysts maintain some skepticism about official Chinese government reports on economic health. Still, the centralized government has been better able to coordinate a pandemic response than more diverse countries like the U.S. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

