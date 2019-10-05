China exports to U.S. fall as trade war bites

Chinese exports to the U.S. have dropped significantly in 2019, providing increasing evidence that the President Trump’s trade war is taking a toll on the bilateral relationship.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
