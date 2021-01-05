: China internet stocks surge after NYSE says it won’t delist three Chinese telecom names

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies rallied Tuesday after the New York Stock Exchange backtracked, saying it no longer planned to delist three Chinese telecommunications stocks from its exchange.
