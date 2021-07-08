: China is cracking down on its own tech giants, but Apple and the U.S. IPO market could pay the price

When Chinese authorities swiftly shut down one of its country’s most popular apps in an antitrust crackdown, there were immediate debilitating consequences for Chinese companies already trading in the U.S. But the longer term ramifications of the move could sting the U.S. IPO market as well as American tech giants like Apple Inc.

