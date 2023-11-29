Demand for Chinese goods is weak. Foreign companies continue to shift parts of their supply chains elsewhere. Even student exchanges and tourist visits are tumbling.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Elon Musk lashes out at advertisers who boycott X: ‘Go f— yourself’ - November 29, 2023
- Financial Crime: Why do people keep suing celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady over crypto losses? - November 29, 2023
- : NASCAR to stream some races exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video, Max starting in 2025 - November 29, 2023