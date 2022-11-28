COVID protests in China haven’t resulted in supply-chain disruptions, a White House spokesman said Monday, as investors kept an eye on unrest in that country. John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesman, told reporters that the U.S. doesn’t see a “particular impact right now” on supply chains. Monday’s trading session has been dominated by news of spreading unrest in China, and U.S. stocks SPXtumbled to their lowest levels of the session Monday afternoon as commentary from senior Federal Reserve officials added to the market’s woes. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

