On Saturday, the U.S. State Department ordered the evacuation of all U.S. personnel at the Consulate in Wuhan.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- China suspends all overseas tour groups as number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 1,370 - January 25, 2020
- The New York Post: Inside the horrific, inhumane animal markets behind pandemics like coronavirus - January 25, 2020
- Coronavirus is driving sales of face masks, a game called Plague, and an ‘I Survived Coronavirus 2020’ T-shirt - January 25, 2020