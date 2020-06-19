China will speed up purchases of U.S. farm goods: report

China plans to step up purhases of U.S. soybeans, corn and ethanol in line with a U.S. phase one trade deal, according to sources cited by Bloomberg in a Friday report. Buying of those goods was delayed by the pandemic, and the development comes after talks between Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and China’s top foreign policy official in Hawaii this week. President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that the U.S. could completely decouple from China, a day after his top trade adviser said such a move wouldn’t be a reasonable policy. The report said that Beijing had asked state-owned agricultural buyers to prioritize meeting that phase one agreement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

