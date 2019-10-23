China working on plans to replace Hong Kong’s leader: report

China is preparing plans to replace embattled Hong Kong administrator Carrie Lam, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. Lam’s government has faced months of protests and massive demonstrations calling for democratic reforms and her resignation. The FT said Lam’s replacement could be installed by March and serve out the rest of her five-year term, until 2022. Chinese officials don’t want to be seen as caving to protesters, so they are waiting for the situation to stabilize before making the change, the report said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

