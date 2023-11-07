Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to sit down with hundreds of business leaders over dinner next week when the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit takes place in San Francisco, according to a Bloomberg report. The dinner comes amid efforts by U.S. and Chinese officials to smooth over relations, particularly as tech giants Apple Inc. AAPL and Qualcomm Inc. QCOM rely heavily on sales in China.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

