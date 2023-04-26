For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, China’s president, Xi Jinping, held a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader said on his Twitter account. Zelensky called it a “long and meaningful” conversation and said that, along with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, the call “will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.” Chinese television also reported that the call had occurred. China has sought to depict itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while also hailing increasingly tight relations with Russian president Vladimir Putin.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story