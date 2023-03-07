ZKH Group Ltd, a Chinese MRO (maintenance repair and operations) procurement service platform, filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list its American Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker ‘ZKH.’ Goldman Sachs and China Renaissance are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used to scale up the business and enrich its product offerings, to bolster its supply chain and improve fulfillment, for strategic investment and acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. The company had revenue of $1.2 billion in 2022 and a loos of $106 million, according to its prospectus. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 25% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 5.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

