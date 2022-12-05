Shares of top Chinese ADRs as well as U.S. casino companies with operations in Macau climbed on Monday on signs of easing COVID restrictions. Alibaba and JD.com shares jumped 5% in premarket trade, while Wynn Resorts gained 4%. Earlier, the Hang Seng closed 4.5% higher. Commuters in at least 17 cities were allowed to board buses and subways without a virus test, and industrial centers have lifted most curbs on movement, according to the Associated Press.

