Chinese coffee chain Luckin files for bankruptcy in New York

Luckin Coffee filed for Chapter 15 bankrupty in New York, the company said in a statement on Friday. All of its coffee chains will remain open, said Luckin, in a statement. In December, U.S. securities regulators charged Luckin Coffee with accounting fraud and alleged that the big competitor to Starbucks in China had fabricated sales and misstated other financial metrics to present a more positive profile for investors. American depositary shares of Luckin Coffee had traded on the Nasdaq Composite until mid-July. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

