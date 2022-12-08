Chinese companies and U.S. casino operators with Macau operations gained in premarket trade, following a 3.4% gain the Hang Seng on Thursday. The Hang Seng is now up 30% from its Oct. 31 low, driven by steps taken by China to loosen its tight COVID-19 restrictions. Gainers on Thursday included Las Vegas Sands , Wynn Resorts , Yum China , Alibaba and JD.com .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story