Chinese peer-to-peer lender PPDAI’ stock jumps more than 3% in trading debut

PPDAI, China’s biggest peer-to-peer lender, saw its shares jump 3.3% out of the gate on Friday after the company priced its initial public offering at $13, below its $16 to $19 price range. The company sold 17 million shares to raise $221 million. Shares are trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “PPDF.” The S&P 500 was last down 0.3%.

