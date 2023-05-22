Shares of Chinese small cap MMTec Inc. MTC rose 9% in premarket trades Monday. The stock ended Friday’s session down 15%, outpacing the S&P 500 index’s SPX decline of 0.1%. A financial services company mostly focused on investment banking and asset management, MMTec has a market cap of $66.4 million. MMTec is one of a number of small-cap Chinese stocks, such as Hong Kong-based financial services provider Magic Empire Global Ltd. MEGL, that have been attracting attention recently. MMTec relocated its headquarters from Beijing to Hong Kong earlier this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

