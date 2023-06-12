Shares of Chinook Therapeutics KDNY rose 67% to $40.02 after it agreed to be bought by Novartis NVS for up to $3.5 billion. Holders of Chinook will receive $3.2 billion, or $40 per share, in cash upon closing, plus a contingent value right with a value of up to $0.3 billion, or $4 per share. Novartis said Chinook has two high-value, late-stage medicines in development for rare, severe chronic kidney diseasesMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
