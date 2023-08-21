Arm Holdings Ltd. filed to go public late Monday, registering for an offering of American depositary shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The UK-based chip architecture company, owned by SoftBank Group Corp. JP:9984 and an unsuccessful $40 billion acquisition target of Nvidia Corp.’sNVDA last year, said it plans to list its U.S. traded shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker “ARM.” Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mizuho, BofA Securities, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank Securities are listed among the underwriters.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

