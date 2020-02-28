Chip, software stocks rebound as broader U.S. market keeps bleeding out

Chip stocks and software stock break ranks with the rest of the tech sector on Friday, bouncing back amid a week long bloodbath for the broader U.S. market fueled by fear of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
