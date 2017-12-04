Chipmakers, software developer stocks hit hard as tax reform progresses

Chipmakers, software developers and payments services companies bore the brunt of a tech sector selloff Monday, as more analysts voice concern about valuations and are beginning to recommend value stocks over growth ones amid progress over tax reform legislation.
