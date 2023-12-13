Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG said Wednesday it invested an undisclosed amount of money from its $50 million Cultivate Next venture capital fund in two privately-backed start-ups. Greenfield Robotics is a specialist in artificial intelligence, robotics and sensors to remove weeds growing with crops. Nitricity specializes in more sustainable fertilizer products. Chipotle’s stock was up 1.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
