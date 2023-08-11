Shares of fast-casual Mexican chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG have fallen for nine straight trading days, following a brief rebound in the wake of the company’s second-quarter earnings. The 6.2% decline over that nine-day period has put the stock on track for its longest losing streak since Dec. 1, 2021, when shares sank for 12 trading days in a row. The stock was down 0.3% on Friday. Chipotle last month reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales, and warned of higher costs for some ingredients during the third quarter. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

